Barclays PLC Decreases Stock Holdings in County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICBK)

Barclays PLC trimmed its holdings in County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICBK) by 28.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 628 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in County Bancorp were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ICBK. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of County Bancorp by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 237,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,251,000 after buying an additional 37,450 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of County Bancorp by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 6,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of County Bancorp by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens upgraded shares of County Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of County Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of County Bancorp in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Hovde Group upgraded shares of County Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $23.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.50.

NASDAQ:ICBK opened at $23.87 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.60. The company has a market cap of $145.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.13 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. County Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.04 and a 52 week high of $26.46.

County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $15.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.57 million. County Bancorp had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 5.76%. On average, analysts expect that County Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. County Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.95%.

County Bancorp Profile

County Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Community Bank that provides a range of consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and industries primarily in northeastern and central Wisconsin. It accepts demand interest bearing and noninterest bearing, money market deposit, NOW, checking, and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

