Barclays PLC Lowers Position in Goodrich Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP)

Barclays PLC cut its holdings in Goodrich Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) by 28.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,201 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Goodrich Petroleum were worth $30,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Goodrich Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth about $696,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Goodrich Petroleum by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 484,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,888,000 after purchasing an additional 27,941 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Goodrich Petroleum by 70.1% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 47,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 19,530 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in Goodrich Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth about $179,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Goodrich Petroleum by 0.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 422,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,249,000 after purchasing an additional 2,392 shares in the last quarter. 80.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Goodrich Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 22nd.

GDP opened at $9.52 on Tuesday. Goodrich Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $3.86 and a 52-week high of $13.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The company has a market cap of $127.59 million, a P/E ratio of -3.95 and a beta of 2.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.37.

Goodrich Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.01). Goodrich Petroleum had a negative net margin of 28.63% and a negative return on equity of 3.62%. The company had revenue of $28.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.99 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Goodrich Petroleum Co. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Goodrich Petroleum Profile

Goodrich Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It primarily holds interests in the Haynesville Shale Trend in northwest Louisiana and East Texas; Tuscaloosa Marine Shale Trend located in southwest Mississippi and southeast Louisiana; and the Eagle Ford Shale Trend situated in South Texas.

