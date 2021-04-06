Barclays PLC Sells 14,251 Shares of China Biologic Products Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBPO)

Barclays PLC cut its holdings in China Biologic Products Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBPO) by 98.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 237 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 14,251 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in China Biologic Products were worth $28,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CBPO. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of China Biologic Products by 5.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 470,951 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,341,000 after purchasing an additional 23,355 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in China Biologic Products by 26.0% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,234 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in China Biologic Products by 3.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,459 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,942,000 after buying an additional 1,945 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in China Biologic Products by 75.9% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,278 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 2,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in China Biologic Products during the third quarter worth about $510,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.77% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CBPO opened at $117.88 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $118.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.83. The company has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.93 and a beta of 0.47. China Biologic Products Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $97.91 and a 1-year high of $120.01.

China Biologic Products (NASDAQ:CBPO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.22. China Biologic Products had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 27.43%. Equities analysts expect that China Biologic Products Holdings, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised China Biologic Products from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th.

China Biologic Products Company Profile

China Biologic Products Holdings, Inc engages in the research, development, manufacture and sale of human plasma-based biopharmaceutical products or plasma products. Its products include plasma and other products. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

