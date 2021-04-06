Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGH) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $15.75

Posted by on Apr 6th, 2021

Shares of Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGH) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.75 and traded as high as $16.12. Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund shares last traded at $15.96, with a volume of 57,280 shares.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.67.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.1056 per share. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BGH. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $121,000. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $166,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period.

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund Company Profile (NYSE:BGH)

Babson Capital Global Short Duration High Yield Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. The fund is co-managed by Babson Capital Global Advisors Limited. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in global high-yield bonds, loans, and other income-producing instruments that are, at the time of purchase, rated below Baa3 by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or below BBB- by Standard & Poor's Rating Services.

See Also: Diversification For Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit