Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGH) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $15.75

Shares of Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGH) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.75 and traded as high as $16.12. Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund shares last traded at $15.96, with a volume of 57,280 shares.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.67.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.1056 per share. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BGH. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $121,000. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $166,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period.

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund Company Profile (NYSE:BGH)

Babson Capital Global Short Duration High Yield Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. The fund is co-managed by Babson Capital Global Advisors Limited. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in global high-yield bonds, loans, and other income-producing instruments that are, at the time of purchase, rated below Baa3 by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or below BBB- by Standard & Poor's Rating Services.

