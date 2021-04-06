Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 260 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $846,000. Amazon.com comprises about 0.3% of Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 10,079.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 35,526,382 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,079,517,000 after acquiring an additional 35,177,377 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 106,580.3% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,555,096 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $13,483,000 after acquiring an additional 7,548,014 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,252,720 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $20,364,676,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377,328 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $14,877,308,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,278,721 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $10,678,564,000 after acquiring an additional 65,371 shares during the period. 56.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AMZN traded up $4.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $3,230.98. The company had a trading volume of 78,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,620,179. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 trillion, a PE ratio of 94.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $1,930.02 and a one year high of $3,552.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3,114.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3,171.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. The firm had revenue of $125.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.73 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.47 EPS. Analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMZN. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,600.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $4,000.00 price objective (up previously from $3,900.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,929.19.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total transaction of $1,131,639.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,603,446.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total value of $3,319,779.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,730,441.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

