Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC Invests $295,000 in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,480 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westpac Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 9,343 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares during the period. Capital Management Associates NY purchased a new position in shares of XPO Logistics during the 4th quarter worth $1,168,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 90.6% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 11,095 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 5,274 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 50.7% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,660 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in XPO Logistics by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 270,078 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $22,864,000 after acquiring an additional 17,599 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

In other XPO Logistics news, Director Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 54,646 shares of XPO Logistics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.24, for a total transaction of $6,461,343.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,705,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,211,700,364.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Adrian Kingshott sold 27,071 shares of XPO Logistics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.57, for a total value of $3,182,737.47. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 84,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,904,331.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 286,255 shares of company stock worth $34,173,588. 18.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

XPO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on XPO Logistics from $114.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. UBS Group initiated coverage on XPO Logistics in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $138.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded XPO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $139.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, December 19th. KeyCorp raised their target price on XPO Logistics from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Vertical Research began coverage on XPO Logistics in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.82.

Shares of NYSE XPO traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $127.00. 9,153 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,053,467. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.12 and a twelve month high of $131.42. The company has a market cap of $12.98 billion, a PE ratio of 154.43, a P/E/G ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 2.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.80.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The transportation company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 0.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides supply chain solutions in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment offers less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services through a network of tractors, trailers, professional drivers, and terminals; and truck brokerage services.

