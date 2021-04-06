Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 18,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,238,000. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 2.1% of Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VOO. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,668,000 after purchasing an additional 2,916 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 923.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 8,130 shares in the last quarter. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $2,734,000. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $603,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO traded up $0.53 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $374.00. 182,572 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,087,796. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $359.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $338.19. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $235.93 and a 52-week high of $374.07.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

