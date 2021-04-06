Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IWB. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $163,108,000. Granger Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $100,408,000. QS Investors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 2,239,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,397,000 after acquiring an additional 497,355 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,729,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,425,478,000 after acquiring an additional 444,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laird Norton Trust Company LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $52,260,000.

NYSEARCA:IWB traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $229.95. 3,492 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 753,042. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $221.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $207.83. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a one year low of $140.74 and a one year high of $229.75.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

