Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) Given a €86.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) has been given a €86.00 ($101.18) price objective by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 3.01% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €90.00 ($105.88) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €105.00 ($123.53) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Warburg Research set a €85.00 ($100.00) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €85.00 ($100.00) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €80.00 ($94.12) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €80.34 ($94.52).

Shares of ETR BMW opened at €88.67 ($104.32) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €78.43 and its 200-day moving average price is €70.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 171.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of €44.03 ($51.80) and a 12-month high of €90.04 ($105.93).

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

