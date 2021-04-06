Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Oddo Bhf lowered Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th.

OTCMKTS:BMWYY opened at $35.91 on Tuesday. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $16.40 and a twelve month high of $36.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.39.

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

