Beam Price Hits $1.25 on Top Exchanges (BEAM)

Beam (CURRENCY:BEAM) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 6th. In the last week, Beam has traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar. Beam has a market cap of $106.61 million and $26.31 million worth of Beam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beam coin can currently be purchased for $1.25 or 0.00002135 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Beam alerts:

Safe (SAFE) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000633 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded up 38.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded up 63.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Beam

Beam is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 3rd, 2019. Beam’s total supply is 84,955,960 coins. Beam’s official Twitter account is @beamprivacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Beam is /r/beamprivacy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Beam’s official website is www.beam.mw.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beam is a scalable, confidential cryptocurrency based on an elegant and innovative Mimblewimble protocol. Users have complete control over privacy – a user decides which information will be available and to which parties, having complete control over his personal data in accordance with his will and applicable laws. “

Buying and Selling Beam

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beam should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beam using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Beam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beam and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.