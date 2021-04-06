Begbies Traynor Group plc (LON:BEG) Plans Dividend of GBX 1

Begbies Traynor Group plc (LON:BEG) declared a dividend on Wednesday, December 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Friday, May 7th. This represents a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON:BEG opened at GBX 121.80 ($1.59) on Tuesday. Begbies Traynor Group has a twelve month low of GBX 80 ($1.05) and a twelve month high of GBX 123 ($1.61). The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 111 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 98.37. The company has a market cap of £183.81 million and a P/E ratio of -239.60.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Begbies Traynor Group in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Begbies Traynor Group from GBX 125 ($1.63) to GBX 162 ($2.12) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th.

Begbies Traynor Group plc provides various professional services to businesses, professional advisors, large corporations, and financial institutions in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Business Recovery and Financial Advisory Services, and Property Services. It offers business rescue, closure, and personal insolvency solutions; advise for corporate and commercial finance, restructuring and turnaround, financial consulting and options, forensic accounting and technology, investigations, and corporate solutions; and red flag alert services, as well as personal insolvency solutions comprising individual voluntary arrangement, bankruptcy, debt arrangement scheme, sequestration, and trust deed services.

