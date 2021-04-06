Beowulf (BWF) Price Hits $0.0133

Beowulf (CURRENCY:BWF) traded down 6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 6th. In the last seven days, Beowulf has traded up 2.5% against the dollar. One Beowulf token can currently be bought for $0.0133 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular exchanges. Beowulf has a total market cap of $13.30 million and approximately $3,103.00 worth of Beowulf was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Beowulf alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 39.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001715 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001694 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.03 or 0.00074573 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $173.11 or 0.00293161 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00005534 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $62.77 or 0.00106292 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $459.89 or 0.00778824 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.78 or 0.00030102 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00011668 BTC.

About Beowulf

Beowulf’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,000,000,099 tokens. The official website for Beowulf is beowulfchain.com

Buying and Selling Beowulf

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beowulf directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beowulf should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beowulf using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Beowulf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beowulf and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.