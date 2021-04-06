Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. cut its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) by 98.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,090 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 238,276 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 746.2% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 708,874 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $12,136,000 after acquiring an additional 625,103 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 136,765 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,341,000 after buying an additional 15,258 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,723 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 3,235 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 162,117 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,775,000 after buying an additional 14,348 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $188,000. 75.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BHLB opened at $22.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $8.55 and a one year high of $24.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.14.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 3.61% and a negative net margin of 102.52%. The firm had revenue of $99.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.10 million. On average, analysts predict that Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Compass Point raised Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Piper Sandler downgraded Berkshire Hills Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

About Berkshire Hills Bancorp

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, NOW, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.

