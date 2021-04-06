Beta Wealth Group Inc. Invests $828,000 in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Beta Wealth Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 14,098 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $828,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,373,000,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,149,043 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,300,008,000 after acquiring an additional 2,855,873 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,318,476 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,251,212,000 after acquiring an additional 2,262,857 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 34,745,450 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,041,296,000 after acquiring an additional 7,032,460 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 25,869,512 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,519,834,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029,507 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

NYSE VZ traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $58.91. The company had a trading volume of 152,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,602,424. The firm has a market cap of $243.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.85 and a fifty-two week high of $61.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $56.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $34.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.47 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.6275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.18%.

VZ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank cut Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Tigress Financial upgraded Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Verizon Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.06.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.60, for a total transaction of $86,458.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,515,433.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

See Also: Circuit Breakers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.