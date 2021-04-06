Beta Wealth Group Inc. Makes New Investment in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Beta Wealth Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 28,462 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $5,152,000. The Walt Disney accounts for about 4.4% of Beta Wealth Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 50.9% during the 4th quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 163 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 62.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on The Walt Disney from $182.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on The Walt Disney from $185.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Moffett Nathanson upped their price target on The Walt Disney from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.77.

NYSE:DIS traded up $1.82 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $190.32. 204,045 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,740,521. The stock has a market capitalization of $345.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -118.55, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $94.52 and a 52 week high of $203.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $190.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The company had revenue of $16.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.84 billion. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. As a group, research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

In other The Walt Disney news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 4,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total value of $716,047.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 156,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,158,232. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 478,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.92, for a total transaction of $84,090,287.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,656,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $291,351,139.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,367,269 shares of company stock valued at $251,173,842. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About The Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

Read More: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.