Bio-Path’s (BPTH) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $12.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $10.00. HC Wainwright’s price target suggests a potential upside of 57.27% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Bio-Path from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Bio-Path in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of BPTH opened at $7.63 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 2.02. Bio-Path has a 52-week low of $3.12 and a 52-week high of $24.34.

Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by $0.21. As a group, research analysts predict that Bio-Path will post -3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bio-Path stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPTH) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 33,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.48% of Bio-Path at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.41% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Path Company Profile

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical and preclinical stage oncology focused RNAi nano particle drug development company in the United States. The company develops products based on DNAbilize, a drug delivery and antisense technology that uses P-ethoxy, which is a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) backbone modification intended to protect the DNA from destruction.

