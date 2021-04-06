BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) VP Aby J. Mathew Sells 4,020 Shares

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) VP Aby J. Mathew sold 4,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.53, for a total value of $146,850.60. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 211,339 shares in the company, valued at $7,720,213.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ BLFS opened at $35.72 on Tuesday. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.88 and a 12 month high of $47.97. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.93, a P/E/G ratio of 50.41 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.25.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, March 21st. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.04). BioLife Solutions had a net margin of 12.67% and a return on equity of 0.53%. The company had revenue of $14.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.43 million. Research analysts anticipate that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BLFS. KeyCorp upped their price target on BioLife Solutions from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Stephens upped their price target on BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Maxim Group upped their price objective on BioLife Solutions from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Benchmark upgraded BioLife Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised BioLife Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.10.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLFS. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in BioLife Solutions by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 75,447 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,010,000 after purchasing an additional 4,039 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 63.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 119,245 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,418,000 after acquiring an additional 46,474 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 82.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,111,337 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,162,000 after acquiring an additional 503,659 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $586,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $17,934,000. 67.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BioLife Solutions

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools for the cell and gene therapy industry in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

