BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA) Announces $0.07 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0667 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th.

Shares of NYSE:FRA traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.01. 109,008 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 216,877. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.27. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund has a 1-year low of $10.35 and a 1-year high of $13.14.

Get BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund alerts:

About BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. It intends to provide shareholders with high current income and such preservation of capital as is consistent with investment in a diversified, leveraged portfolio consisting of floating rate debt securities and instruments.

See Also: What is a SEC Filing?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.