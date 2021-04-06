BlackRock Health Sciences Trust to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.20 (NYSE:BME)

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 137.1% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.

Shares of BME stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $46.67. 33,226 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,046. BlackRock Health Sciences Trust has a 12-month low of $36.01 and a 12-month high of $50.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.11.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the health sciences and related sectors, which include businesses involved in researching, developing, producing, distributing or delivering medical, dental, optical, pharmaceutical or biotechnology products, supplies, equipment, or services.

