BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund (NYSE:MFL) Plans $0.05 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund (NYSE:MFL) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0485 per share by the investment management company on Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th.

Shares of MFL stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $14.32. 28,730 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,682. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.92. BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund has a 12-month low of $12.20 and a 12-month high of $14.74.

Get BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund alerts:

BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term municipal bonds. BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund was formed in 1997 and is domiciled in United States.

Recommended Story: What is an inverted yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.