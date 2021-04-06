BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund (NYSE:MPA) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund (NYSE:MPA) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.055 per share by the investment management company on Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th.

Shares of MPA traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.75. The stock had a trading volume of 17,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,860. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.39. BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund has a twelve month low of $12.67 and a twelve month high of $15.16.

About BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Pennsylvania income taxes.

