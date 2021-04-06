BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSEAMERICAN:BHV)

BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:BHV) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0455 per share on Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th.

Shares of BHV traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.60. The stock had a trading volume of 5,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,685. BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust has a 52 week low of $14.40 and a 52 week high of $17.49.

Get BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust alerts:

BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust Company Profile

Blackrock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of United States. It primarily invests in the investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and Virginia personal income taxes.

Further Reading: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.