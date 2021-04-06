Boosted Finance (BOOST) Trading Down 5.8% Over Last 7 Days

Boosted Finance (CURRENCY:BOOST) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 6th. During the last seven days, Boosted Finance has traded 5.8% lower against the dollar. One Boosted Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $98.27 or 0.00170711 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Boosted Finance has a total market capitalization of $5.88 million and $167,708.00 worth of Boosted Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 19% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001808 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001740 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.22 or 0.00073340 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $155.71 or 0.00270485 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00005505 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.88 or 0.00116172 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $440.06 or 0.00764449 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,169.49 or 0.99311467 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.80 or 0.00017023 BTC.

Boosted Finance Coin Profile

Boosted Finance’s total supply is 99,118 coins and its circulating supply is 59,853 coins. The official website for Boosted Finance is boosted.finance . The official message board for Boosted Finance is github.com/Boosted-Finance . Boosted Finance’s official Twitter account is @BoostedFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Boosted Finance

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Boosted Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Boosted Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Boosted Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

