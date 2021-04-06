Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.00 Billion

Brokerages expect that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) will announce sales of $2.00 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Booz Allen Hamilton’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.95 billion and the highest is $2.03 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton reported sales of $1.97 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton will report full-year sales of $7.91 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.83 billion to $8.10 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $8.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.24 billion to $8.44 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Booz Allen Hamilton.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The business services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 54.01% and a net margin of 6.62%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.11.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth M. Thompson sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $1,380,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BAH. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,222,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,327,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,921,940 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 1,827.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,591,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508,685 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,101,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,452,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 444.4% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 407,319 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,510,000 after purchasing an additional 332,498 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

BAH stock traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $82.77. 18,661 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,205,956. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.40 billion, a PE ratio of 22.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.81. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 52 week low of $68.34 and a 52 week high of $100.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $79.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This is a positive change from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.54%.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

