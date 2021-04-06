Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $41.00 target price on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 4.75% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Boston Scientific registered lower-than-expected fourth-quarter 2020 earnings on a disappointing revenue performance. Not only did earnings and revenues decline year over year but the company also registered strong sequential decline in overall financial performance. Barring MedSurg, organic revenues at each of its core business segments and geographies were down in the reported quarter but the magnitude of this decline was lower than the third-quarter results. The WATCHMAN FLX conversion and LOTUS Edge Recall hurt business significantly. The first-quarter and the full-year 2021 guidance also look dull. Overall, in the past six months, Boston Scientific underperformed its industry. However, Boston Scientific’s MedSurg arm is recovering faster than other core segments. Preventice Solutions purchase is expected to prove strategic.”

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on BSX. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Boston Scientific from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Boston Scientific from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet cut Boston Scientific from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Boston Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.10.

Shares of Boston Scientific stock traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, reaching $39.14. 48,775 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,753,545. The company has a market capitalization of $55.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.87. Boston Scientific has a 52 week low of $32.49 and a 52 week high of $42.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.98.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 36.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Boston Scientific will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP David A. Pierce sold 7,603 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.36, for a total value of $299,254.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,963.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 24,846 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.23, for a total transaction of $974,708.58. Insiders have sold 45,950 shares of company stock valued at $1,787,428 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Boston Scientific during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.70% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

