Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) Shares Gap Up to $14.79

Shares of Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.79, but opened at $15.40. Brigham Minerals shares last traded at $15.52, with a volume of 7,034 shares trading hands.

MNRL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Brigham Minerals from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brigham Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Brigham Minerals in a report on Sunday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.30.

The company has a current ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $879.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -783.50 and a beta of 2.45.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.93). Brigham Minerals had a positive return on equity of 1.70% and a negative net margin of 3.67%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Brigham Minerals, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th were given a $0.26 dividend. This is a boost from Brigham Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. Brigham Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 182.46%.

In related news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 53,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total value of $830,202.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 11,854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.37, for a total value of $170,341.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 100,470 shares of company stock worth $1,573,277. 3.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MNRL. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Brigham Minerals in the 4th quarter worth $177,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Brigham Minerals by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 68,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after acquiring an additional 21,044 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Brigham Minerals by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 71,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after acquiring an additional 6,847 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Brigham Minerals in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,579,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Brigham Minerals in the 4th quarter valued at about $111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.57% of the company’s stock.

Brigham Minerals Company Profile (NYSE:MNRL)

Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico; the South Central Oklahoma Oil Province and Sooner Trend Anadarko Basin Canadian and Kingfisher Counties plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

