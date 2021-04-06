Brokerages Anticipate Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) Will Announce Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Analysts predict that Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) will announce earnings of $0.39 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Endava’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.39 and the lowest is $0.38. Endava posted earnings per share of $0.29 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Endava will report full year earnings of $1.55 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.53 to $1.56. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.81 to $1.93. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Endava.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $29.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $28.77. Endava had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The firm had revenue of $139.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.41 million.

A number of research firms recently commented on DAVA. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Endava from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Endava from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Endava from $68.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Endava from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Endava from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.11.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bamco Inc. NY increased its stake in shares of Endava by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,441,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,353,000 after acquiring an additional 147,776 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Endava by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,869,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,495,000 after acquiring an additional 89,406 shares during the period. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Endava by 11.9% in the third quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,443,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,130,000 after acquiring an additional 153,744 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of Endava by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 831,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,831,000 after acquiring an additional 81,229 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Endava by 214.0% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 774,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,437,000 after acquiring an additional 527,795 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DAVA traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $82.60. 201 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 143,080. Endava has a 12-month low of $33.95 and a 12-month high of $91.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $86.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 276.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.93.

About Endava

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, logistics, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, and North America. It offers technology and digital advisory services for financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, retail and consumer, business and support services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services in payments, financial services, asset and wealth management, insurance, telecommunications, and digital media areas; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

