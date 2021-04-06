Brokerages Anticipate First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $45.85 Million

Analysts predict that First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF) will report sales of $45.85 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for First Financial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $44.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $47.00 million. First Financial reported sales of $45.45 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 0.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that First Financial will report full-year sales of $183.15 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $178.30 million to $188.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $186.90 million, with estimates ranging from $181.80 million to $192.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover First Financial.

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The bank reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.27. First Financial had a net margin of 25.62% and a return on equity of 8.98%. The business had revenue of $50.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.70 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, February 6th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in First Financial in the fourth quarter worth $382,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in First Financial in the fourth quarter worth $4,658,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in First Financial by 118.1% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 15,176 shares of the bank’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 8,217 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Financial by 59.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,923 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 4,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of First Financial by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 74,099 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,879,000 after purchasing an additional 21,845 shares in the last quarter. 57.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ THFF traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,546. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $609.26 million, a P/E ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 0.84. First Financial has a 52-week low of $29.02 and a 52-week high of $47.00.

First Financial Company Profile

First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. It offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans.

