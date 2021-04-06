Brokerages Anticipate Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) Will Announce Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) to post $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Interface’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.03 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.05. Interface posted earnings per share of $0.32 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 87.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Friday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Interface will report full year earnings of $0.79 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.71 to $0.86. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.94 to $1.02. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Interface.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The textile maker reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. Interface had a negative net margin of 6.44% and a positive return on equity of 27.11%. The business had revenue of $276.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.83 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TILE. TheStreet raised shares of Interface from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Interface from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Interface currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:TILE traded up $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.95. 18,807 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 413,904. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $759.41 million, a P/E ratio of -10.05 and a beta of 2.16. Interface has a 12-month low of $5.88 and a 12-month high of $14.35.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Interface’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.52%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Interface during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Front Street Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Interface by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 179,892 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,889,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Interface by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,640 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 4,240 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC lifted its stake in Interface by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 150,875 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after buying an additional 4,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Interface by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 137,661 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $842,000 after buying an additional 4,717 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

Interface Company Profile

Interface, Inc, a modular flooring company, designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR band names; carpet tiles under the GlasBacRE name for use in commercial interiors, including offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; modular resilient flooring products; rubber flooring under the norament and noraplan brand names ; and luxury vinyl tile products.

