Brokerages Anticipate TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $81.10 Million

Brokerages forecast that TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) will report $81.10 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for TriCo Bancshares’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $82.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $79.30 million. TriCo Bancshares reported sales of $75.01 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TriCo Bancshares will report full year sales of $318.70 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $316.40 million to $321.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $319.75 million, with estimates ranging from $316.90 million to $322.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover TriCo Bancshares.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $83.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.80 million. TriCo Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 20.03%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TriCo Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.33.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in TriCo Bancshares by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,100,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,106,000 after acquiring an additional 48,098 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in TriCo Bancshares by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 949,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,495,000 after buying an additional 125,070 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in TriCo Bancshares by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 222,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,863,000 after buying an additional 11,004 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in TriCo Bancshares by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 176,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,235,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the period. Finally, MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income acquired a new position in TriCo Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,441,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCBK opened at $48.38 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.55. TriCo Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $23.05 and a fifty-two week high of $51.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.82 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This is a boost from TriCo Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. TriCo Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

TriCo Bancshares Company Profile

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

