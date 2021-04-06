Brokerages Expect Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $39.94 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) to announce sales of $39.94 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Alphatec’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $37.85 million and the highest estimate coming in at $41.59 million. Alphatec posted sales of $30.12 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 32.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Alphatec will report full-year sales of $184.58 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $178.21 million to $202.10 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $228.77 million, with estimates ranging from $211.77 million to $264.91 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Alphatec.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The medical technology company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $43.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.87 million. Alphatec had a negative return on equity of 266.45% and a negative net margin of 51.95%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ATEC shares. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Alphatec in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Alphatec from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Alphatec from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alphatec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Alphatec from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Alphatec has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

In other news, Director James L. L. Tullis sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.24, for a total value of $365,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 146,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,385,152.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey G. Black sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.69, for a total transaction of $116,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 620,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,360,651.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 58,387 shares of company stock valued at $953,404. 28.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphatec in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,775,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Alphatec during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,313,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphatec during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Alphatec during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Alphatec by 0.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 182,520 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. 31.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATEC traded up $0.71 during trading on Thursday, reaching $16.05. 35,368 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 711,871. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Alphatec has a 12 month low of $3.30 and a 12 month high of $19.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.52 and a 200-day moving average of $12.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.89 and a beta of 1.53.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders. The company offers SafeOp Neural InformatiX System, an Alpha InformatiX product platform designed to reduce the risk of intraoperative nerve injury; squadron lateral retractor designed to maximize patient outcomes; Sigma transforaminal lumbar interbody fusion pedicle-based access system that provides direct visualization of anatomical landmarks; Sigma PTP Access and Patient Positioning System; Invictus Spinal Fixation System, a thoracolumbar fixation system to treat a range of pathologies; and Invictus MIS SingleStep System designed to improve surgical efficiency without compromising accuracy.

