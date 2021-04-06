Brokerages Expect BGSF, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $68.19 Million

Analysts expect that BGSF, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF) will announce $68.19 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for BGSF’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $68.00 million to $68.38 million. BGSF reported sales of $74.07 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that BGSF will report full-year sales of $304.16 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $302.36 million to $305.95 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $328.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow BGSF.

BGSF (NYSE:BGSF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.06). BGSF had a return on equity of 18.50% and a net margin of 0.72%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BGSF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BGSF from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of BGSF from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th.

BGSF stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.36. 38,214 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,872. BGSF has a 52-week low of $7.15 and a 52-week high of $16.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 17th. BGSF’s payout ratio is 23.95%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in BGSF by 310.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in BGSF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in BGSF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $220,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BGSF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $156,000. Finally, 1492 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in BGSF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $172,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.15% of the company’s stock.

About BGSF

BGSF Inc provides workforce solutions and placement services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Real Estate, Professional, and Light Industrial. The Real Estate segment provides office and maintenance field talent to various apartment communities and commercial buildings through 56 branch offices in 29 states.

