Brokerages Expect Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) to report earnings per share of ($0.08) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Bill.com’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.07) and the lowest is ($0.08). Bill.com reported earnings of ($0.04) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 100%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Bill.com will report full year earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.24) to ($0.19). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.34) to ($0.16). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Bill.com.

Get Bill.com alerts:

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $54.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.94 million. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 22.74% and a negative return on equity of 6.84%.

BILL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Bill.com from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Bill.com from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of Bill.com in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Bill.com from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Bill.com from $120.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.87.

Bill.com stock opened at $147.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.12 billion and a P/E ratio of -283.15. Bill.com has a twelve month low of $31.85 and a twelve month high of $195.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $158.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.56.

In other Bill.com news, insider Bora Chung sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.20, for a total value of $2,907,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,343 shares in the company, valued at $4,307,915.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.26, for a total transaction of $352,520.00. Insiders have sold a total of 154,495 shares of company stock worth $24,404,761 in the last quarter. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Bill.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bill.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Bill.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new stake in Bill.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in Bill.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

About Bill.com

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

Further Reading: What is basic economics?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bill.com (BILL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bill.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bill.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.