Brokerages Expect Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Posted by on Apr 6th, 2021

Wall Street analysts expect Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) to report earnings per share of ($0.08) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Bill.com’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.07) and the lowest is ($0.08). Bill.com reported earnings of ($0.04) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 100%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Bill.com will report full year earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.24) to ($0.19). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.34) to ($0.16). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Bill.com.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $54.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.94 million. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 22.74% and a negative return on equity of 6.84%.

BILL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Bill.com from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Bill.com from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of Bill.com in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Bill.com from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Bill.com from $120.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.87.

Bill.com stock opened at $147.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.12 billion and a P/E ratio of -283.15. Bill.com has a twelve month low of $31.85 and a twelve month high of $195.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $158.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.56.

In other Bill.com news, insider Bora Chung sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.20, for a total value of $2,907,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,343 shares in the company, valued at $4,307,915.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.26, for a total transaction of $352,520.00. Insiders have sold a total of 154,495 shares of company stock worth $24,404,761 in the last quarter. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Bill.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bill.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Bill.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new stake in Bill.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in Bill.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

About Bill.com

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

Further Reading: What is basic economics?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bill.com (BILL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bill.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bill.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit