Brokerages Expect KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Will Post Earnings of $0.49 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) will post earnings of $0.49 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for KKR & Co. Inc.’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.45 and the highest is $0.56. KKR & Co. Inc. posted earnings of $0.42 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will report full year earnings of $2.20 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.11 to $2.41. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $3.00. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for KKR & Co. Inc..

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $669.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $556.71 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KKR. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $52.50 to $62.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.21.

NYSE:KKR traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.28. 30,834 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,858,390. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.91. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.47 and a 1-year high of $51.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.57 billion, a PE ratio of 31.39, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.42.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.34%.

In other news, Director Robert W. Scully purchased 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $48.13 per share, with a total value of $1,251,380.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 82,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,993,779.27. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 3,700,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $119,325,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ossiam increased its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 18,469 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 4.1% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 7,086 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 12,314 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,260 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 26,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

Featured Article: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on KKR & Co. Inc. (KKR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.