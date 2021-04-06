Brokerages Set iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) Price Target at $115.86

iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $115.86.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on iRobot from $95.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Northland Securities increased their target price on iRobot from $120.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Raymond James cut iRobot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised iRobot from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $101.00 to $166.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th.

Get iRobot alerts:

NASDAQ IRBT opened at $123.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.94, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.48. iRobot has a twelve month low of $39.02 and a twelve month high of $197.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $120.60 and a 200 day moving average of $95.99.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $544.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $494.07 million. iRobot had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 11.72%. iRobot’s quarterly revenue was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that iRobot will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Colin M. Angle sold 11,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.92, for a total value of $1,000,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 346,114 shares in the company, valued at $30,430,342.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Colin M. Angle sold 4,116 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total value of $409,665.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 339,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,752,016.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,116 shares of company stock valued at $7,075,921 over the last quarter. 2.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRBT. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of iRobot by 60.8% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after buying an additional 5,334 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iRobot during the third quarter worth $74,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of iRobot by 12.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of iRobot by 690.7% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 256,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,502,000 after buying an additional 224,442 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iRobot during the third quarter worth $610,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.40% of the company’s stock.

About iRobot

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and internationally. It offers Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Root robots to help children learn how to code. The company sells its products through distributor and retail sales channels, as well as through online stores and resellers.

Read More: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for iRobot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRobot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.