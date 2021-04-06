Brokerages Set Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) PT at $43.63

Shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.63.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th.

Get Portland General Electric alerts:

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Portland General Electric during the 1st quarter worth $57,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 59,906 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 6,996 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,981 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 3,602 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Portland General Electric during the 3rd quarter worth $5,618,000. Finally, AXA S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Portland General Electric during the 3rd quarter worth $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:POR opened at $48.22 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Portland General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $31.96 and a fifty-two week high of $53.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.81. The company has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 26.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.26.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.15. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 9.97%. The business had revenue of $556.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $553.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Portland General Electric will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be paid a $0.4075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.20%.

About Portland General Electric

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates six thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and three wind farms. As of December 31, 2020, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,269 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 414 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 568 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

Read More: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Portland General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portland General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.