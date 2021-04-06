Brokerages Set The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) PT at $34.40

Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-two analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, sixteen have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.40.

A number of research firms have issued reports on KR. Barclays downgraded The Kroger from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The Kroger from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Bank of America cut The Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on The Kroger from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut The Kroger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th.

In other news, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 5,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.84, for a total value of $188,518.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 121,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,357,391.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Clyde R. Moore sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.89, for a total value of $518,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 132,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,292,485.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,730 shares of company stock valued at $2,708,071 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Kroger by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 42,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 4,326 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of The Kroger by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,584,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,714,000 after acquiring an additional 50,460 shares in the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. increased its position in The Kroger by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 6,868,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,138,000 after buying an additional 429,144 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in The Kroger by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,505,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,644,000 after buying an additional 630,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in The Kroger by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 45,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. 84.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:KR opened at $36.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The Kroger has a 1 year low of $30.01 and a 1 year high of $42.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.29. The company has a market cap of $27.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.36.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.12. The Kroger had a return on equity of 27.26% and a net margin of 2.29%. The business had revenue of $30.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Kroger will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. The Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is 32.73%.

The Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

