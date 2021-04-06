Brokerages Set The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) PT at $34.40

Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-two analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, sixteen have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.40.
A number of research firms have issued reports on KR. Barclays downgraded The Kroger from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The Kroger from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Bank of America cut The Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on The Kroger from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut The Kroger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th.
In other news, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 5,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.84, for a total value of $188,518.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 121,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,357,391.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Clyde R. Moore sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.89, for a total value of $518,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 132,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,292,485.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,730 shares of company stock valued at $2,708,071 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:KR opened at $36.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The Kroger has a 1 year low of $30.01 and a 1 year high of $42.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.29. The company has a market cap of $27.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.36.
The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.12. The Kroger had a return on equity of 27.26% and a net margin of 2.29%. The business had revenue of $30.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Kroger will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. The Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is 32.73%.
The Kroger Company Profile
The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.
