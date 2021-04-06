Brookfield Business Partners (TSE:BBU.UN) Trading 0.5% Higher

Brookfield Business Partners LP (TSE:BBU.UN)’s share price traded up 0.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$51.21 and last traded at C$51.17. 32,189 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 92,024 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$50.94.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Business Partners to C$47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Brookfield Business Partners to C$52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$51.63 and its 200 day moving average is C$47.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 241.57, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.20.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Brookfield Business Partners’s payout ratio is currently -41.19%.

Brookfield Business Partners Company Profile (TSE:BBU.UN)

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializes in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments. Brookfield Business Partners L.P.

