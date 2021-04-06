CACHE Gold One Day Trading Volume Tops $106,374.00 (CGT)

CACHE Gold (CURRENCY:CGT) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 6th. One CACHE Gold coin can now be bought for approximately $56.13 or 0.00096325 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CACHE Gold has a market cap of $3.24 million and approximately $106,374.00 worth of CACHE Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, CACHE Gold has traded up 3.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.72 or 0.00057872 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.66 or 0.00020012 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00003550 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $389.43 or 0.00668318 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44.27 or 0.00075968 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001719 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 22.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.86 or 0.00030658 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001719 BTC.

CACHE Gold Coin Profile

CACHE Gold (CRYPTO:CGT) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 28th, 2018. CACHE Gold’s total supply is 57,794 coins and its circulating supply is 57,642 coins. The official website for CACHE Gold is cache.gold . CACHE Gold’s official Twitter account is @CoingridNZ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CACHE Gold token is equivalent to one gram of gold. Each token is backed by physical gold securely stored in a vault. All gold is audited and insured. Gold backing CACHE Gold tokens is publicly verifiable at any time, simply visit the CACHE Explorer to verify CACHE Gold's backing. A token is a unit of account that is tracked on a blockchain platform. CACHE Gold tokens are unique because they are backed by real gold that is redeemable by token holders at any time. CACHE Locked Gold represents gold that backs CACHE Gold tokens. CACHE Locked Gold cannot be unlocked or removed from the vaults unless an equivalent amount of CACHE Gold tokens are redeemed. “

Buying and Selling CACHE Gold

