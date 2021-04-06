Caledonia Mining (LON:CMCL) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,223.19

Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (LON:CMCL) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,223.19 ($15.98) and traded as low as GBX 1,035 ($13.52). Caledonia Mining shares last traded at GBX 1,065 ($13.91), with a volume of 2,278 shares trading hands.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,103 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,223.19. The company has a current ratio of 4.48, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of £129.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.16.

Caledonia Mining Company Profile (LON:CMCL)

Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc primarily engages in the operation of a gold mine. The company also explores for and develops mineral properties for precious metals; and silver. It primarily holds a 64% interest in the Blanket Mine, a gold mine located in Zimbabwe. The company was formerly known as Caledonia Mining Corporation and changed its name to Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc in March 2016.

