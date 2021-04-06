Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.69.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CALX shares. BWS Financial started coverage on shares of Calix in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Calix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Calix from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Calix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Calix from $32.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th.

In other news, Director Kevin A. Denuccio sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.90, for a total value of $1,595,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 17.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CALX. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Calix in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Calix in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Calix by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,065 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Calix by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Derivatives increased its holdings in Calix by 66.0% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,105 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Calix stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.84. 13,274 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 957,802. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.15 and its 200 day moving average is $30.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 265.21 and a beta of 1.49. Calix has a 12 month low of $6.90 and a 12 month high of $48.78.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $170.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.52 million. Calix had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 13.51%. Sell-side analysts expect that Calix will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Calix

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services required to deliver the unified access network in the United States, the Middle East, Canada, Europe, the Caribbean, and internationally. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable communication service providers (CSPs) to provide a range of services, such as basic voice and data, and advanced broadband services.

