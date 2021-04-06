Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.64.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Callaway Golf from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Cowen cut Callaway Golf from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised their price target on Callaway Golf from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Compass Point lowered Callaway Golf from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Truist raised their price target on Callaway Golf from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th.

ELY traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $27.58. 12,555 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,921,992. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.97. Callaway Golf has a 12 month low of $9.86 and a 12 month high of $32.59. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.69 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $375.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.40 million. Callaway Golf had a negative net margin of 7.57% and a positive return on equity of 9.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.26) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Callaway Golf will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Callaway Golf during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Callaway Golf during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Callaway Golf during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Callaway Golf by 76.9% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Callaway Golf during the fourth quarter worth about $77,000.

About Callaway Golf

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs and golf balls, apparel, gear, and other products. It operates through two segments, Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear and Other. The Golf Equipment segment provides drivers, fairway woods, hybrids, irons, wedges and packaged sets, putters, and pre-owned golf clubs under the Callaway and Odyssey brands, as well as golf balls under the Callaway Golf and Strata brand names.

