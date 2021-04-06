Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $44.88.

CWH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Camping World from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Camping World from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Camping World from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised shares of Camping World from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 25th.

NYSE:CWH traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $37.67. The company had a trading volume of 800,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,463,409. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.36. Camping World has a 52 week low of $5.41 and a 52 week high of $44.10. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.73, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 3.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.10.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.22. Camping World had a net margin of 1.51% and a negative return on equity of 270.25%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.35) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Camping World will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 29th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio is currently -55.38%.

In related news, CEO Marcus Lemonis purchased 3,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.32 per share, for a total transaction of $99,534.96. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 553,673 shares in the company, valued at $17,341,038.36. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Karin L. Bell sold 4,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $131,584.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 136,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,371,264. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,704,080 shares of company stock valued at $66,284,157 in the last ninety days. 49.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Camping World during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Camping World during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Camping World during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Camping World during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Navis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Camping World during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.43% of the company’s stock.

Camping World Company Profile

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a recreational vehicle (RV) and outdoor retailer. It operates through two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

