Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) Price Target Raised to $39.00 at B. Riley

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) had its price target lifted by B. Riley from $32.00 to $39.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.
A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised Camtek from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Camtek from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.80.
Shares of CAMT opened at $33.18 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.58. Camtek has a one year low of $8.62 and a one year high of $34.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.60 and a beta of 1.66.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Camtek by 716.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 49,075 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after buying an additional 43,063 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Camtek during the 4th quarter valued at about $548,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Camtek by 87.8% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 28,438 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 13,297 shares during the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Camtek during the 4th quarter valued at about $578,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Camtek by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,580,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $56,528,000 after purchasing an additional 350,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.56% of the company’s stock.
About Camtek
Camtek Ltd. develops, manufactures, and sells metrology and inspection equipment for the advanced interconnect packaging, memory, complementary metal oxide semiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems, radio frequency, and other segments of the semiconductor industry. It provides inspection and metrology systems, including Eagle i, a system that delivers 2D inspection and metrology capabilities; Eagle AP, which addresses the advanced packaging market using software and hardware technologies that deliver superior 2D and 3D inspection and metrology capabilities on the same platform; and Golden Eagle, a panel inspection and metrology system to support the manufacturing of panel wafers used in the manufacturing of fan-out level packaging applications.
