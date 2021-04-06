Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) Price Target Raised to $39.00 at B. Riley

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) had its price target lifted by B. Riley from $32.00 to $39.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised Camtek from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Camtek from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.80.

Get Camtek alerts:

Shares of CAMT opened at $33.18 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.58. Camtek has a one year low of $8.62 and a one year high of $34.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.60 and a beta of 1.66.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. Camtek had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 13.33%. The company had revenue of $48.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.10 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Camtek will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Camtek by 716.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 49,075 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after buying an additional 43,063 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Camtek during the 4th quarter valued at about $548,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Camtek by 87.8% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 28,438 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 13,297 shares during the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Camtek during the 4th quarter valued at about $578,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Camtek by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,580,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $56,528,000 after purchasing an additional 350,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.56% of the company’s stock.

About Camtek

Camtek Ltd. develops, manufactures, and sells metrology and inspection equipment for the advanced interconnect packaging, memory, complementary metal oxide semiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems, radio frequency, and other segments of the semiconductor industry. It provides inspection and metrology systems, including Eagle i, a system that delivers 2D inspection and metrology capabilities; Eagle AP, which addresses the advanced packaging market using software and hardware technologies that deliver superior 2D and 3D inspection and metrology capabilities on the same platform; and Golden Eagle, a panel inspection and metrology system to support the manufacturing of panel wafers used in the manufacturing of fan-out level packaging applications.

Featured Story: What are gap-up stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Camtek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camtek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.