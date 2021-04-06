Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has $3.26 Million Stake in CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board trimmed its position in CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) by 19.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 631,093 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 150,531 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in CEMEX were worth $3,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marotta Asset Management acquired a new position in CEMEX during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Veracity Capital LLC acquired a new position in CEMEX during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in CEMEX by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 10,504 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 5,252 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in CEMEX during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CEMEX during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.81% of the company’s stock.

Get CEMEX alerts:

CX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of CEMEX in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 15th. BNP Paribas cut CEMEX from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Exane BNP Paribas cut CEMEX from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on CEMEX from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.87.

Shares of CEMEX stock opened at $7.17 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.41. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52-week low of $1.80 and a 52-week high of $7.59. The firm has a market cap of $10.55 billion, a PE ratio of -6.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.91.

CEMEX (NYSE:CX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The construction company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. CEMEX had a negative return on equity of 15.81% and a negative net margin of 13.98%. The business had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

CEMEX Profile

CEMEX SAB de CV engages in the production, distribution, marketing, and sale of cement, ready-mix concrete, and aggregates. It operates though the following geographical segments: Mexico; United States; Europe; South, Central America and the Caribbean (SCA&C); Asia, Middle East and Africa (AMEA); and Others.

Read More: What member countries make up the G-20?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX).

Receive News & Ratings for CEMEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEMEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.