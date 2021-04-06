Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Sells 28,117 Shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board trimmed its holdings in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 47.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 31,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 28,117 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $3,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in Raymond James by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,011,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,363,000 after acquiring an additional 44,641 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Raymond James by 79.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,336,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,877,000 after acquiring an additional 591,090 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in Raymond James by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,127,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,913,000 after acquiring an additional 14,892 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Raymond James by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 792,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,854,000 after acquiring an additional 6,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in Raymond James by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 720,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,926,000 after acquiring an additional 8,781 shares during the last quarter. 75.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE RJF opened at $128.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.75 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.35. Raymond James has a 12-month low of $56.56 and a 12-month high of $129.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Raymond James had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 12.29%. Raymond James’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Raymond James will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.53%.

In other Raymond James news, CEO Paul D. Allison sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.95, for a total transaction of $706,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 32,554 shares in the company, valued at $3,286,326.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Thomas A. James sold 201,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total transaction of $22,377,585.78. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 234,213 shares of company stock worth $26,077,638. 10.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on RJF shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Raymond James from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $92.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $148.00 price objective (up from $129.00) on shares of Raymond James in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.64.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

