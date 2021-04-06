Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Cuts Stock Position in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lessened its holdings in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,379 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles were worth $414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FCAU. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 514,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,285,000 after acquiring an additional 10,415 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 35,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 5,811 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 158,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after acquiring an additional 26,851 shares during the period. TIG Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,782,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles in the 3rd quarter valued at $445,000.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles stock opened at $17.91 on Tuesday. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles has a 12-month low of $6.00 and a 12-month high of $19.50. The company has a market capitalization of $35.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 223.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.44.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th were issued a dividend of $2.2375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 14th.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles Company Profile

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles, components, and production systems. The company operates through five segments: North America, LATAM, APAC, EMEA, and Maserati. It provides passenger cars, SUV vehicles, trucks, and light commercial vehicles under the Jeep, Ram, Dodge, Chrysler, Fiat, Alfa Romeo, and Abarth brands; and luxury vehicles under the Maserati brand, as well as related service parts and accessories, and service contracts under the Mopar brand.

