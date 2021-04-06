Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Purchases 1,852 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) by 3,367.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,907 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,852 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $64,000.

Get Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF alerts:

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF stock opened at $303.69 on Tuesday. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 1 year low of $141.44 and a 1 year high of $304.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $291.32 and a 200-day moving average of $269.60.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Further Reading: Nikkei 225 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.