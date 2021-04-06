Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Purchases 699 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 14.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in Prologis in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in Prologis by 512.2% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Prologis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Prologis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC bought a new position in Prologis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Prologis from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Prologis from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.77.

Shares of PLD stock opened at $108.37 on Tuesday. Prologis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.04 and a 12-month high of $112.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $102.83 and a 200-day moving average of $101.38.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.54). Prologis had a net margin of 38.21% and a return on equity of 4.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $993.87 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. Prologis’s quarterly revenue was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th were paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. This is a positive change from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.13%.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

